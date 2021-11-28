Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Dexter Southfield

Uncommitted senior Culin Wilson (Hingham, Mass.) is a player to watch for at Dexter Southfield this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield has appeared in the final four of the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery bracket each of the past four years it was held.

After three-straight semifinal showings, the team came just short of winning the coveted New England championship in March 2020, falling to the (still) reigning Elite 8 champion, Salisbury, in the final.

Coming off a makeshift season that did not include NEPSAC tournaments in 2021, Dan Donato and his club are eager to return to the postseason and hopefully, capture the elusive crown in 2022.

“I can’t wait,” said Donato, entering this 13th season as Dexter's head coach since arriving in 2009.

