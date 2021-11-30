Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Avon Old Farms

Under John Gardner, Avon has claimed nine Founders League titles and eight New England crowns, all since 1989. (Seshu Badrinath)

John Gardner boasts 799 wins and eight New England championships entering his 47th season behind the Avon Old Farms bench.

On Wednesday, the Wesleyan alum, who's coached the Avon, Conn., prep school since 1975-76, can join the prestigious 800-win club when the Winged Beavers travel to Williston Northampton for game one of the 2021-22 campaign.

With good depth at forward and a proven goalie in net, AOF looks to continue its long-standing tradition of being among the top teams in New England with their longtime bench boss at the helm.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Gardner said of the new season, which comes on the heels of last year's makeshift 16-game campaign. "It was a tough year but we persevered and hopefully we’ll be better for it."

(Previously in NEHJ’s prep school preview series: Brunswick, Gunnery, New Hampton, St. Mark’s, Tabor, Loomis Chaffee, Berkshire, St. George’s, Cushing, Belmont Hill, Middlesex, Pomfret, St. Sebastian’s, Nobles, Dexter, Salisbury)