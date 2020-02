Kimball Union defeated Salisbury 4-3 in the NEPSAC Elite 8 Championship. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Prep school hockey is the most common path to college hockey in New England.

As of February 2, 2020, there were 85 known NCAA commitments among prep school hockey players in the New England region. Some of those players are from within the region while others have come from far away places to hone their skills in the prep hockey circuit.

While all Division I commits become known quickly, Division III commits can be kept on the hush-hush or it can be announced.