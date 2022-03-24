Prep hockey: What we learned this season about the boys All-NEPSAC selections

Loomis Chaffee center Oliver Flynn earned all-NEPSAC honors after leading the Pelicans in scoring. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2022 All-NEPSAC boys hockey teams were released today, reminding all that after a lost 2020-21 season, things are mostly back to normal with three champions crowned in the small school, large school and Elite 8 categories.

St. Sebastian’s center Brendan Gorman (Arlington, Mass.), who capped his Arrows career with new offensive highs to lead his team with 49 points in 25 games, earned All-NEPSAC East Team honors. Another prep teammate to make the East team was two-way defenseman and Boston College recruit Nolan Joyce (Dedham, Mass.). Western selections included Salisbury right wing Dylan Hryckowian, who earned the New England Hockey Journal’s Most Valuable Player recognition after leading his team to the Elite 8 championship.

With 12 total All-NEPSAC selections from East and West, plus another 12 players who received recognition as honorable mentions, we emptied out our scout notebook one last time with observations on selected honorees.