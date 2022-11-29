New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep hockey preview: Top 17 goalies to open the season

By

Thatcher Bernstein
Thatcher Bernstein will be key to the success of Nobles this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A good prep school goaltender can make the difference between being merely a contender and winning a championship in March.

Great goaltenders have come through the prep school circuit. Jonathan Quick (Milford, Conn.) and Cory Schneider (Marblehead, Mass.) carved out long NHL careers after starring at Avon Old Farms and Phillips Andover. More recently, Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.) spent a season at Avon Old Farms before moving on to USA Hockey’s NTDP, Boston College and eventually the Florida Panthers.

This year’s group of top prep goaltenders includes three Division 1 college commits and a couple of others likely to join.

Below are the top 17 goaltenders in prep hockey based on future potential and the impact they’ll have on their current team.

