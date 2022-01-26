New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep Hockey Power Rankings: St. George’s rises into top 10

By

Donovan Frias
Yale commit Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) has 10 points in his last four games for the Dragons. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The top teams in prep hockey are certainly distancing themselves from the field as Avon Old Farms, Kimball Union and Belmont Hill appear clearly in the driver’s seat in terms of earning home-ice advantage in the NEPSAC Elite 8 quarterfinals.

The cream rising to the top is a trend across these rankings as the top eight and nine of 10 teams in this week’s New England Hockey Journal Prep Hockey Power Rankings are enjoying significant unbeaten streaks.

Only Nobles, a team that started off unbeaten in nine straight, is limping into the stretch run. A newcomer has emerged into this week’s rankings and a couple of other teams are nipping on the heels and looking for entry into the top 10.

