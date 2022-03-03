New England Hockey Journal

Prep playoffs: Takeaways from Salisbury’s 3-1 win over Dexter Southfield

By

Austin McNicholas
Austin McNicholas and No. 5 Salisbury defeated No. 4 Dexter to advance to the Elite 8 semifinals. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — In a heavyweight matchup in the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament, the visitors from Salisbury defeated the hosts from Dexter Southfield by a score of 3-1.

In a rematch of the 2020 final, Salisbury’s best players stepped up in a major way. The Crimson Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Dylan Hryckowian, Ryan Walsh and Ben Poitras. Dexter Southfield got on the board in the second period on a goal from Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.), but that was as close as the fourth seed would get. In an interesting tidbit, three of the four goals scored in the game came off the stick of Northeastern recruits.

While Dexter Southfield was the higher seed, Wednesday evening’s result can hardly be considered an upset. Salisbury, the defending prep champion, is talented, deep, experienced and extremely well-coached. Andrew Will’s team jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period to silence an overflow crowd in Thorndike Rink. The season-ending loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Danny Donato’s team.

