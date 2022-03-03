Prep hockey playoff scoreboard: Salisbury tops Dexter, Governor’s upsets Westminster and more

Lee Parks and No. 5 Salisbury defeated No. 4 Dexter, 3-1, to advance to the Elite 8 semifinals. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England Prep School Athletic Council postseason boys hockey tournament began on Wednesday. All games were hosted by the higher seed.

We’ve rounded up the results of the first round of the playoffs on this page. New England Hockey Journal will provide deeper analysis of select first-round games on Thursday.

Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament

No. 1 Kimball Union 4, No. 8 Holderness 2

No. 5 Salisbury 3, No. 4 Dexter Southfield 1

No. 2 Avon Old Farms 6, No. 7 Cushing 0

No. 3 Belmont Hill 3, No. 6 St. Sebastian’s 2

Martin/Earl Large School Tournament

No. 1 Brunswick 4, No. 8 Berkshire 3

No. 4 Nobles 5, No. 5 Northfield Mount Hermon 0

No. 2. Kent 3, No. 7 Loomis Chaffee 2

No. 3 Phillips Exeter 3, No. 6 Phillips Andover 1

Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament

No. 1 St. Mark’s 4, No. 8 Portsmouth Abbey 0

No. 4 Pomfret 4, No. 5 Rivers 3

No. 2 Frederick Gunn 3, No. 7 St. George’s 1

No. 6 Governor’s 3, No. 3 Westminster 1

The winners move on to play in semifinal games on Saturday. The championship games will be played on Sunday.