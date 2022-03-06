New England Hockey Journal

Prep hockey playoff scoreboard: Belmont Hill, Salisbury notch upsets to reach final

Lee Parks and Salisbury are headed to the prep hockey final. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England Prep School Athletic Council postseason boys hockey tournament began on Wednesday and continued on Saturday with the semifinal games played for all three NEPSAC playoff divisions. All games were hosted by the higher seed.

We’ve rounded up the results of the second-round games on this page. New England Hockey Journal will provide deeper analysis of select semifinal games ahead of the championship events on Sunday.

Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament

No. 5 Salisbury 2, No. 1 Kimball Union 1 (OT)
No. 3 Belmont Hill, 4, No. 2 Avon Old Farms 2

Martin/Earl Large School Tournament

No. 1 Brunswick 3, No. 4 Nobles 2
No. 2 Kent 7, No. 3 Exeter 3

Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament

No. 4 Pomfret 1, No. 1 St. Mark’s 0
No. 2 Frederick Gunn 3, No. 6 Governor’s 1

The winners move on to play in their respective championship games on Sunday. All games will be hosted by the higher seed.

