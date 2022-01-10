Prep hockey: Key impressions in Belmont Hill-St. Sebastian’s draw

Senior defenseman Will Elias (Weston, Mass.) plays a reliable two-way game for the Arrows. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont Hill and St. Sebastian’s met at the Jordan Athletic Center Saturday, battling to a 3-3 tie in a game that featured multiple NHL draft prospects.

St. Sebastian’s got notable performances from defenseman Nolan Joyce (Dedham, Mass.), Michael Callow (South Boston, Mass.) and Brendan Gorman (Westwood, Mass.). Ryan Kazmouz (Nashua, N.H.) was strong in net, particularly in the overtime period, where he made multiple highlight-reel saves to preserve the tie. For the Sextants, defenseman Matt Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.), along with forwards Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) and Jack Houser (Arlington, Mass.) made a positive impact on the contest. It was a game Belmont Hill probably should have won given the push they had at the end of regulation and in the extra session, but the Arrows were able to hold.

Although there have been a lot of postponements and cancellations in prep hockey amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the matchup between quality teams attracted a lot of NHL scouts and college coaches to Belmont Hill.