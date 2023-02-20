Cushing, Avon Old Farms and Nobles are the favorites for the Elite 8. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ & Avon Old Farms School)

Every year, only eight teams get a slot in the most coveted prep tournament: the Elite 8.

The best part? A lot more than just eight teams believe they've done enough to earn a spot, which makes the race to the finish line even more riveting.

This season has been even crazier, as more teams than ever have a legitimate shot at the Elite 8.

Picking the eight is a complicated process that involves an algorithm called the JSPR, similar to the PairWise rankings that help set the NCAA tournament field. I'll make my case for why each of the 16 teams in contention has a shot at being in the big dance and why some of them don't.

All of these teams were picked according to the projected final JSPR.