Where is prep hockey headed? Coaches sound off in our survey

Returning the championship games to a central location is a priority for NEPSAC coaches. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Hockey coaches in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) have some interesting ideas about the state of the conference and some changes they’d like to see.

Most agree that a return to a neutral-site, single-day championship event should happen. Beyond that, opinions range when it comes to some of the bigger-picture questions about NEPSAC hockey posed to them in part 2 of New England Hockey Journal’s recent survey of head coaches.

We reached out to coaches across every conference as well as some independents to seek their opinions about the playoff format, what the NEPSAC does well, where there could be improvement, rule changes and other topics.

About the poll: All coaches who participated were granted anonymity to speak freely and candidly about their views and perspectives.

