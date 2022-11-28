Salisbury has had unprecedented success under head coach Andrew Will. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Surprise, surprise: Boys prep hockey coaches believe in what Andrew Will is doing at Salisbury.

In the 2022-23 Coaches poll, the reigning Elite 8 champions were ranked No. 1, with a convincing 10 first-place votes. Salisbury was the No. 5 seed in last year's Elite 8 Tournament, going on quite a run and beating Dexter Southfield, Kimball Union and Belmont Hill to secure the championship.

As for spots No. 2-6 in the Coaches poll, it's extremely tight. Even the No. 7 team locked up a first-place vote.

We released our preseason rankings early last week, which placed Cushing as the No. 1 team. They weren't far off from the No. 1 spot in this Coaches poll.

Here's a full look at the preseason Coaches poll. The number in parentheses is the number of first-place votes.