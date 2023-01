Tabor has had lots to celebrate this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This boys prep hockey season has seen constant shifts in the rankings.

While three teams seem to be vying for the No. 1 spot, the movement below those squads is everchanging.

Kimball Union fell a bit in the last coaches poll. But after recent success, Tim Whitehead's team is back near the top. Then there's Tabor, who continues to prove itself as a great team.

This poll was conducted Jan. 14-17. Here are the results.