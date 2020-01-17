Prep hockey: 15 improved uncommitted seniors

Nobles left wing David Jacobs is one of the top uncommitted seniors in prep hockey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While many of prep hockey’s top seniors have a commitment and countless, there are quite a few players in this class still looking to secure a future in college hockey.

Several of this year’s top uncommitted seniors in prep hockey have made considerable steps in their development over the past year. As many college coaches like to say, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

It’s far more important to be highly regarded as a 18 to 20 year old than it is to be the best player at a younger age. These uncommitted seniors have started to peak at the right time. Please note, this isn’t meant to be a list of the best uncommitted seniors. It’s a list of those who have improved a lot, many of whom would be in the top list regardless.