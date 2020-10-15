Prep boys hockey spotlight: Noble and Greenough School

Celebrations have become the norm for Nobles under coach Brian Day. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been nearly 20 years since Brian Day took over the head coaching job at Noble and Greenough School, the Dedham, Mass., prep program commonly referred to as Nobles. Safe to say, quite a bit has taken place in the two decades since he arrived.

Since Day was hired in 2001, Nobles has won five regular-season championships in the Independent School League’s Keller Division, made near-annual showings in the New England playoffs, failing to qualify only twice in the past 11 years, and had several players go on to excel at the Division 1 level and beyond.

According to Day, the Bulldogs’ success on the ice has a lot to do with what takes place off of it. Just as it is for him as an economics teacher in the classroom and a class dean in the office, it comes down to teaching more than just the X’s and O’s.