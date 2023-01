Taft senior Jackson Holl leads his team in points with 15. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are lots of great teams in boys prep hockey to begin the new year, so narrowing down the list of the top 10 can be a challenge.

Both Nobles and Taft have been terrific to open the season, and the prep coaches' voting reflected that.

From spots No. 3-10, there was a lot of movement.

There's still lots of time left for teams to make their case to be in the top 10. But through Jan. 10, here are the teams that prep coaches believe are the top 10 squads.