Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC Large School semifinals?

Mick Frechette and Dexter face Salisbury in the semifinals. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC boys Large School quarterfinals are done and it's time for the semifinals.

Guess what that means — it's prediction time.

For those keeping score, Jeff Cox went a perfect 4-0 on his Elite 8 quarterfinals predictions and 9-3 across the quarterfinals of the three boys tournaments. Evan Marinofsky went 3-1 in the Elite 8 quarterfinals and 8-4 across the three tournaments.

In other words, we just know the future.

Here are our predictions for the Large School semifinals.