Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC girls championships?

Lindsay Stepnowski and Loomis Chaffee will take on Phillips Andover in the Elite 8 championship. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's all come down to this.

Just six teams are left standing after Saturday's NEPSAC girls semifinals, which featured some big upsets and exciting results.

In the Elite 8, No. 2 Loomis Chaffee rolled to a 4-0 win over No. 6 BB&N. Meanwhile, No. 5 Phillips Andover shut out No. 1 Williston, taking a 3-0 win.

In the Large School tournament, No. 5 Tabor toppled No. 1 Thayer in overtime, 3-2, and No. 2 Deerfield beat No. 6 Kent, 3-1.

In the Small School bracket, No. 1 New Hampton cruised to a 5-1 win over No. 5 St. George's, while No. 6 St. Mark's upset No. 2 Rivers, 3-0.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday's championships at Taft:

Small School: No. 1 New Hampton vs. No. 6 St. Mark's | 11 a.m.

Large School: No. 2 Deerfield vs. No. 5 Tabor | 1:30 p.m.

Elite 8: No. 2 Loomis Chaffee vs. No. 5 Phillips Andover | 4 p.m.

That leaves one thing to do ahead of the final day of the season. That's right! It's time for more predictions.

The semifinals were not kind to me as I went 3-for-6 with my picks. I swung and missed on the Andover-Williston, Tabor-Thayer and St. Mark's-Rivers results. Currently, I'm a paltry 11-for-18 in my picks, overall. This is where I make up for all of it. These will all be 100 percent correct.

Of note, I picked against Andover, Tabor and St. Mark's in the quarterfinals and the semifinals. Am I really going to do it for a third time? You'll just have to keep reading.

Let's dive in.