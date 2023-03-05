Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC championship games?

Ethan Gardula and No. 1 Cushing take on No. 2 Avon Old Farms in the Elite 8 championship. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC championship games are finally here.

After Saturday's semifinals, the matchups are set: Cushing and Avon Old Farms will meet in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 final, Taft will take on Salisbury in the Martin/Earl Large School championship and Frederick Gunn and Lawrence Academy will meet in the Piatelli/Simmons Small School final.

That means that for the final time this postseason, it's time for predictions.

Jeff Cox went 5-1 with his semifinal predictions, bringing his record during these playoffs to 14-4. Evan Marinofsky went 4-2 in the semifinals and is 12-6 overall. Both clearly know the future.

For the final time, let's dive into our predictions for the three championship games.