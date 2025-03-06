Evan Jones tallied two goals in Belmont Hill's quarterfinal matchup with Kent. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC boys Large School quarterfinals almost went fully chalk.

No. 1 Belmont Hill took care of No. 8 Kent, 5-3, while No. 2 Avon Old Farms beat No. 7 Thayer by the same score. No. 3 Phillips Andover stomped down No. 6 Trinity-Pawling, 6-0.

But things got interesting in No. 5 Westminster's 6-4 win over No. 4 Governor's Academy, as the two teams went back and forth with the Martlets technically upsetting Gov's.

As for my predictions, I went 3-for-4 in the Large School. I picked Belmont Hill, Avon Old Farms and Westminster. But I missed big in the Andover vs. Trinity-Pawling game. I was nowhere near a 6-0 win for Andover.

The semifinals offer another chance to boost my record.

Let's dive in.

