Predictions: Who will win the MIAA boys’ hockey championships?

Will St. John's Prep and Catholic Memorial meet at TD Garden for the Division 1 title? (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The greatest time of the year in Massachusetts high school hockey begins this week with teams having one goal: making it to the TD Garden on Sunday, March 19.

State champions will be crowned that day on the hallowed ice where the hometown Boston Bruins skate. With the elimination of the Super 8, there are just four divisions in boys' hockey now, with enrollment the deciding factor for the most part.

Division 1 will get the most attention, and rightfully so, but there are intriguing storylines and teams to follow in the lower divisions, as well.

Here are previews and predictions for all four divisions as teams from across the state vie to make it to TD Garden.

