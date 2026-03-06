New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Small School semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Jocelyn Gray
Jocelyn Gray had four points, including a hat trick, in St. Mark's quarterfinals upset of Governor's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Just four teams remain in the girls Small School field. 

The quarterfinals went far from chalk. In fact, we were pretty close to seeing upsets across the board.

No. 1 Groton needed overtime to knock off No. 8 Frederick Gunn, 2-1, and No. 3 Cushing also needed overtime against No. 6 Portsmouth Abbey in a 2-1 win. Both winners almost got "goalied."

Meanwhile, in the actual upsets, No. 7 New Hampton's search for a fourth-straight title continued in a 3-1 upset over No. 2 Rivers. Fifth-seeded St. Mark's young guns led the charge in a 5-0 shutout over No. 4 Governor's. 

I was on the wrong side of both upsets in my Small School predictions, meaning I went 2-for-4. Yuck. Overall, I was 7-for-12, including the Elite 8 and the Large School. That's simply not good enough, which is why I'm back for more.

Unfortunately for me, the two Small School matchups were perhaps the toughest to pick across all six of Saturday's semifinal tilts. I went back and forth quite a bit.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

JR Zavisza to step away as Loomis Chaffee boys head coach

For the first time in 15 seasons, Loomis Chaffee will have a new face leading the boys hockey team. On Thursday, Loomis Chaffee announced that…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

The NEPSAC boys hockey quarterfinals went chalk in all but one game. No. 1 Holderness took down No. 8 Pomfret, 9-6. No. 2 Winchendon crushed…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School semifinals?

Going into the NEPSAC boys hockey tournaments, I said that the Large School field had the most opportunity for volatility. The quarterfinal games were close.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter