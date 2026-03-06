Jocelyn Gray had four points, including a hat trick, in St. Mark's quarterfinals upset of Governor's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Just four teams remain in the girls Small School field.

The quarterfinals went far from chalk. In fact, we were pretty close to seeing upsets across the board.

No. 1 Groton needed overtime to knock off No. 8 Frederick Gunn, 2-1, and No. 3 Cushing also needed overtime against No. 6 Portsmouth Abbey in a 2-1 win. Both winners almost got "goalied."

Meanwhile, in the actual upsets, No. 7 New Hampton's search for a fourth-straight title continued in a 3-1 upset over No. 2 Rivers. Fifth-seeded St. Mark's young guns led the charge in a 5-0 shutout over No. 4 Governor's.

I was on the wrong side of both upsets in my Small School predictions, meaning I went 2-for-4. Yuck. Overall, I was 7-for-12, including the Elite 8 and the Large School. That's simply not good enough, which is why I'm back for more.

Unfortunately for me, the two Small School matchups were perhaps the toughest to pick across all six of Saturday's semifinal tilts. I went back and forth quite a bit.

Let's dive in.