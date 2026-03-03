Kelsey Baker and New Hampton are gunning for a fourth-straight Small School title. (Yuqi Qian)

It's prediction time.

The NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals kick off on Wednesday. The bracket features plenty of upset potential, but it could just as easily go chalk.

You've got bubble Elite 8 teams like Groton and Rivers. Governor's was in the hunt at one point, too. Cushing is still dangerous after it was among the preseason favorites. Don't count out Portsmouth Abbey or St. Mark's, either. The latter caught fire as the sixth seed to reach the final last year. Frederick Gunn snuck in at the 11th hour, too. You certainly can't forget about three-time defending champ New Hampton, too.

The Small School bracket has always had my lowest hit rate. Last year's predictions didn't go so well, as I went 4-for-7. The year prior, I went 3-for-5. There's nowhere to go but up, right?

Let's dive into our girls Small School quarterfinals predictions.