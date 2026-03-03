New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals?

Avatar photo
By

Kelsey Baker and New Hampton are gunning for a fourth-straight Small School title. (Yuqi Qian)
Kelsey Baker and New Hampton are gunning for a fourth-straight Small School title. (Yuqi Qian)

It's prediction time. 

The NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals kick off on Wednesday. The bracket features plenty of upset potential, but it could just as easily go chalk. 

You've got bubble Elite 8 teams like Groton and Rivers. Governor's was in the hunt at one point, too. Cushing is still dangerous after it was among the preseason favorites. Don't count out Portsmouth Abbey or St. Mark's, either. The latter caught fire as the sixth seed to reach the final last year. Frederick Gunn snuck in at the 11th hour, too. You certainly can't forget about three-time defending champ New Hampton, too. 

The Small School bracket has always had my lowest hit rate. Last year's predictions didn't go so well, as I went 4-for-7. The year prior, I went 3-for-5. There's nowhere to go but up, right?

Let's dive into our girls Small School quarterfinals predictions. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Predictions: Who will win in 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School quarterfinals?

The 2026 New England boys prep Small School tournament is the most top-heavy of the three brackets. That doesn't mean there won't be upsets. Come…
Read More
Maddy Call is one fo the top scorers in prep this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Here comes the fun part: predictions. The NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals kick off on Wednesday. There's plenty of intrigue with each matchup. There will…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School quarterfinals?

The 2026 New England boys prep hockey Large School tournament looks to be the most volatile. No results would shock me — especially in the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter