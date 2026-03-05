New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Large School semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Dominque Reiher
Dominque Reiher and Phillips Exeter will face BB&N in the semifinals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're down to the final four in the Large School bracket.

Wednesday's quarterfinals may have gone completely chalk, but it wasn't for a lack of drama.

No. 1 Phillips Exeter erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period to beat No. 8 Middlesex, 4-3, in overtime. Meanwhile, No. 2 Choate came back from a 2-1 hole to beat No. 7 Kent, 3-2, in overtime. No. 4 BB&N and Thayer were scoreless through two periods before the Knights pulled away late for a 3-1 win. The only game that wasn't hanging in the balance down the stretch was No. 3 Taft and No. 6 Berkshire. The Rhinos rode a three-goal second period to a 4-1 win.

My predictions went OK. I was 3-for-4 in the Large School field, missing on BB&N-Thayer. I was 7-for-12 overall, across all three tournaments.

It's time to get back on track.

Let's dive into our Large School semifinal predictions.

