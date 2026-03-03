Maddy Call is one fo the top scorers in prep this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Here comes the fun part: predictions.

The NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals kick off on Wednesday. There's plenty of intrigue with each matchup.

There will be a new champion this season, with Deerfield off to the Elite 8, too.

Top-seeded Phillips Exeter has as good a case as any, but the Big Red are far from the only contender. BB&N is only a season removed from a Large School title. Choate and Taft were in the Elite 8 hunt at different points this season, and Thayer has high upside. Kent and Middlesex made late-season pushes to make the dance, too.

Two seasons ago, I went 4-for-5 with my Large School predictions. My only miss was the championship when Dexter Southfield lost to BB&N. Last year. I went 3-for-4 in the quarterfinals, but the semis were not kind to me. I finished 4-for-7.

Safe to say, it's time for a bounce-back.

Let's dive into our predictions for the Large School quarterfinals.