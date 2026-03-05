Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Elite 8 semifinals?

Deerfield's Chloe Cleaves (left) and Tabor's Lilly Shaughnessy (right) in last season's Large School title game. (Yuqi Qian)

And then there were four.

If you were expecting chalk in the quarterfinals, you were sorely mistaken. Wednesday's action more than delivered in terms of drama as three of the top four seeds fell.

No. 1 Nobles survived a valiant comeback effort from St. Paul's. The Bulldogs won, 5-4, in overtime after holding a 4-1 lead in the second period. No. 7 Tabor, meanwhile, shut down No. 2 Phillips Andover en route to a 2-1 upset win in overtime. Elsewhere, No. 6 Deerfield got revenge on No. 3 Williston, outlasting the Wildcats in a 3-2 win after losing to them, 5-1, just a week prior. You also had No. 5 Loomis Chaffee exploding for five unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to pull away from No. 4 Dexter Southfield in a back-and-forth, 7-3 win.

If you kept track of my quarterfinals predictions, things didn't go great. I went 2-for-4, swinging and missing on Tabor-Andover and Deerfield-Williston. Overall, I went 7-for-12 across all three tournaments.

But this is where we bounce back.

Let's dive into our Elite 8 semifinal predictions.