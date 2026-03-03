Phillips Andover and Tabor have met twice already this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's time for everyone's favorite: predictions.

The girls Elite 8 begins on Wednesday. Each team has a shot this season.

There's Loomis Chaffee, ready to begin its title defense, while Nobles is gunning for its second title in three seasons. You've also got perennial contenders like Phillips Andover and Williston firmly in the hunt, too. That's not to mention Dexter Southfield, Deerfield, Tabor or St. Paul's.

Two years ago, I went a perfect 7-for-7 in my Elite 8 predictions. Last year went fine, as I went 5-for-7. I missed picking against Andover in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. This year, I'm ready to bat 1.000 again.

The quarterfinals could go chalk just as easily as they could feature some upsets. I went back and forth on some matchups.

So what’ll it be? Let’s get into the predictions.