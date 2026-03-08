Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls championships?

New Hampton beat Groton in the Small School championship in 2023 and 2024. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Everything has come down to this.

Just two teams remain in each tournament as Sunday's championship bouts loom.

In the Elite 8, it'll be No. 5 Loomis Chaffee against No. 6 Deerfield. The Pelicans staged multiple comebacks against No. 1 Nobles in Saturday's semifinals, winning in overtime, 5-4, after trailing 3-1 entering the third and 4-3 late in regulation. The Big Green, meanwhile, took an early lead over No. 7 Tabor before holding off a comeback bid.

The Large School bracket went chalk as No. 1 Phillips Exeter will take on No. 2 Choate. Exeter's top guns led a 5-1 win over No. 4 BB&N in the semis, while Choate took a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Taft.

In the Small School final, two rivals will meet again as No. 1 Groton will face No. 7 New Hampton. The Huskies, who upset No. 3 Cushing in a 4-2 win in the semis, beat the Zebras in the Small School final in 2023 and 2024. Groton, meanwhile, held off No. 5 St. Mark's in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday’s championships at Dexter Southfield:

No. 1 Groton vs. No. 7 New Hampton | 1:30 p.m. Elite 8: No. 5 Loomis Chaffee vs. No. 6 Deerfield | 4 p.m.

As for my predictions, I was a perfect 6-for-6 in the semifinals. Putting me at 13-for-18, overall, across the three tournaments thus far. Naturally, I'm back for more.

Let's dive into our championship predictions.