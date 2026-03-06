New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Kaidan Sahajpal and the Winchendon offense have dominated this season. (Taylor Edstrom)

The NEPSAC boys hockey quarterfinals went chalk in all but one game.

No. 1 Holderness took down No. 8 Pomfret, 9-6. No. 2 Winchendon crushed No. 7 New Hampton, 7-1. No. 3 Canterbury beat No. 6 St. George's, 4-1.

The lone "upset" was No. 5 Berkshire taking down No. 4 Rivers, 5-0. Given that it was only a No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed, it's not that much of an upset.

I went 3-for-4 in my Small School quarterfinal picks. My only hiccup was that pesky Rivers-Berkshire game.

These semifinal matchups are interesting. I think I have a pretty good feel for them.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

JR Zavisza to step away as Loomis Chaffee boys head coach

For the first time in 15 seasons, Loomis Chaffee will have a new face leading the boys hockey team. On Thursday, Loomis Chaffee announced that…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

The NEPSAC boys hockey quarterfinals went chalk in all but one game. No. 1 Holderness took down No. 8 Pomfret, 9-6. No. 2 Winchendon crushed…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School semifinals?

Going into the NEPSAC boys hockey tournaments, I said that the Large School field had the most opportunity for volatility. The quarterfinal games were close.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter