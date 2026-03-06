Kaidan Sahajpal and the Winchendon offense have dominated this season. (Taylor Edstrom)

The NEPSAC boys hockey quarterfinals went chalk in all but one game.

No. 1 Holderness took down No. 8 Pomfret, 9-6. No. 2 Winchendon crushed No. 7 New Hampton, 7-1. No. 3 Canterbury beat No. 6 St. George's, 4-1.

The lone "upset" was No. 5 Berkshire taking down No. 4 Rivers, 5-0. Given that it was only a No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed, it's not that much of an upset.

I went 3-for-4 in my Small School quarterfinal picks. My only hiccup was that pesky Rivers-Berkshire game.

These semifinal matchups are interesting. I think I have a pretty good feel for them.

Let's dive in.