New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Oliver Svoboda is a leader on defense for Cushing. (Gary Fournier)

Going into the NEPSAC boys hockey tournaments, I said that the Large School field had the most opportunity for volatility.

The quarterfinal games were close. No. 1 Tabor fended off No. 8 Choate, 2-1. No. 2 Cushing beat No. 2 Deerfield, 2-1, in overtime. No. 3 Phillips Andover had the most lopsided score, taking down No. 6 St. Paul's, 5-1. And No. 4 Brunswick took down No. 5 Thayer, 2-1.

Fully chalk. But will it stay that way?

I nailed all but one of the picks. I tried to pick an upset in St. Paul's. Phillips Andover must've used that as bulletin board material.

The semifinal matchups project to be close.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

JR Zavisza to step away as Loomis Chaffee boys head coach

For the first time in 15 seasons, Loomis Chaffee will have a new face leading the boys hockey team. On Thursday, Loomis Chaffee announced that…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

The NEPSAC boys hockey quarterfinals went chalk in all but one game. No. 1 Holderness took down No. 8 Pomfret, 9-6. No. 2 Winchendon crushed…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School semifinals?

Going into the NEPSAC boys hockey tournaments, I said that the Large School field had the most opportunity for volatility. The quarterfinal games were close.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter