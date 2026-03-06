Oliver Svoboda is a leader on defense for Cushing. (Gary Fournier)

Going into the NEPSAC boys hockey tournaments, I said that the Large School field had the most opportunity for volatility.

The quarterfinal games were close. No. 1 Tabor fended off No. 8 Choate, 2-1. No. 2 Cushing beat No. 2 Deerfield, 2-1, in overtime. No. 3 Phillips Andover had the most lopsided score, taking down No. 6 St. Paul's, 5-1. And No. 4 Brunswick took down No. 5 Thayer, 2-1.

Fully chalk. But will it stay that way?

I nailed all but one of the picks. I tried to pick an upset in St. Paul's. Phillips Andover must've used that as bulletin board material.

The semifinal matchups project to be close.

Let's dive in.