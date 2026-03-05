Hotchkiss and Avon Old Farms met on Jan. 14. (Avon Old Farms School)

Of the three NEPSAC boys hockey playoff fields, the Elite 8 was far and away the craziest on Wednesday night.

No. 8 Avon Old Farms produced quite the upset, taking down No. 1 Dexter Southfield, 4-2. No. 6 Kimball Union edged out No. 3 Salisbury, 1-0. No. 5 Hotchkiss went into No. 4 St. Sebastian's and took down the hosts, 3-0.

The only game that went chalk was No. 2 St. Mark's beating No. 7 Belmont Hill, 7-2.

That was also the only Elite 8 game I predicted correctly. A rough showing from yours truly.

While I did better in the Large School (3-for-4) and Small School (3-for-4) tournaments, the Elite 8 is the big dance for a reason.

Here are my picks for the semifinal matchups.