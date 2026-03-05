New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Elite 8 semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Hotchkiss and Avon Old Farms met on Jan. 14. (Avon Old Farms School)

Of the three NEPSAC boys hockey playoff fields, the Elite 8 was far and away the craziest on Wednesday night.

No. 8 Avon Old Farms produced quite the upset, taking down No. 1 Dexter Southfield, 4-2. No. 6 Kimball Union edged out No. 3 Salisbury, 1-0. No. 5 Hotchkiss went into No. 4 St. Sebastian's and took down the hosts, 3-0.

The only game that went chalk was No. 2 St. Mark's beating No. 7 Belmont Hill, 7-2.

That was also the only Elite 8 game I predicted correctly. A rough showing from yours truly.

While I did better in the Large School (3-for-4) and Small School (3-for-4) tournaments, the Elite 8 is the big dance for a reason.

Here are my picks for the semifinal matchups.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dominque Reiher

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Large School semifinals?

We're down to the final four in the Large School bracket. Wednesday's quarterfinals may have gone completely chalk, but it wasn't for a lack of…
Read More
Deerfield's Chloe Cleaves (left) and Tabor's Lilly Shaughnessy (right) in last season's Large School title game. (Yuqi Qian)

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Elite 8 semifinals?

And then there were four. If you were expecting chalk in the Elite 8 quarterfinals, you were sorely mistaken. Wednesday's action more than delivered in…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC boys Elite 8 semifinals?

Of the three NEPSAC boys hockey playoff fields, the Elite 8 was far and away the craziest on Wednesday night. No. 8 Avon Old Farms…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter