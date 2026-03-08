Can Evan Nee, Caiden Pellegrino and Will Manchuso lead St. Mark's to an Elite 8 title? (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Two teams remain in each of the three NEPSAC boys hockey tournaments. After Sunday, there will only be one.

In the Elite 8, No. 2 St. Mark's will meet No. 8 Avon Old Farms. St. Mark's has steamrolled its first two games, taking down No. 7 Belmont Hill, 7-2, and No. 6 Kimball Union, 7-3. Avon pulled off the upset in the quarterfinal, taking down No. 1 Dexter Southfield, 4-2, before disposing of No. 5 Hotchkiss, 5-0, in the semis.

No. 2 Cushing will play on the final Sunday of the season for the fourth straight year, while No. 4 Brunswick aims to knock off the Penguins in the Large School final. Cushing edged out No. 7 Deerfield, 2-1, in overtime and then took down No. 3 Phillips Andover, 6-1, on Saturday. The Bruins have ridden two one-goal games (a 2-1 win over No. 5 Thayer and a 5-4 OT win over No. 1 Tabor) to get here.

The Small School tournament has gone chalk with No. 1 Holderness and No. 2 Winchendon clashing in the final. The Bulls have had a wild ride in the tournament, beating No. 8 Pomfret, 9-6, but then edging out No. 5 Berkshire, 1-0, in the semis. Winchendon took down No. 7 New Hampton, 7-1, and then Canterbury, 2-1, in overtime.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday:

Small School: Holderness vs. Winchendon | Noon | UConn

Large School: Cushing vs. Brunswick | 2:30 p.m. | UConn

Elite 8: St. Mark's vs. Avon Old Farms | 5 p.m. | UConn

It's time for one final batch of predictions. Last year, I went 2-for-3, correctly picking the Large and Small School winners.

So, how am I doing this year?

Not great. I'm 10-for-18 overall. I went 3-for-6 in the semifinals. I've been 4-for-6 in both the Large and Small School fields, but I'm 2-for-6 in the Elite 8. Maybe the bright lights aren't for me.

But I'm back for more before the championship.

Let's dive in.