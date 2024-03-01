New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Small School semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Millbrook vs. Groton
Millbrook beat Groton, 4-1, in the Watkins holiday tournament this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Four teams are left standing. 

There was plenty of drama in Wednesday's NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals. You had No. 4 Millbrook edging No. 5 Tilton in a tight, 2-1 win, while No. 6 Rivers took No. 3 Frederick Gunn to overtime and won, 4-3. 

No. 1 Groton and No. 2 New Hampton were idle, first-round byes in hand, watching it all unfold like the rest of us. 

I went 1-for-2 in my Small School picks, which were both upsets. I had Rivers beating Gunn and Tilton beating Millbrook. Hey, nobody's perfect, although I'm pretty close, going 7-for-8 through all three tournaments so far. 

That all leaves us with a rematch between Groton and Millbrook, plus a battle between New Hampton and Rivers in Saturday's semifinals. Will there be more upsets? Or will Groton and New Hampton advance for a rematch of last year's title game?

Let's dive into some more predictions.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Millbrook vs. Groton

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Small School semifinals?

Four teams are left standing. There was plenty of drama in Wednesday's NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals. You had No. 4 Millbrook edging No. 5…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Large School semifinals?

Going into the NEPSAC boys playoffs, the Large School field looked to be the most difficult to predict. All eight teams were legitimate contenders. Well,…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Elite 8 semifinals?

When you think of prep hockey powerhouses, it doesn't get any bigger than these four. Cushing, Kimball Union, Avon Old Farms and Salisbury. All four…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter