Millbrook beat Groton, 4-1, in the Watkins holiday tournament this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Four teams are left standing.

There was plenty of drama in Wednesday's NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals. You had No. 4 Millbrook edging No. 5 Tilton in a tight, 2-1 win, while No. 6 Rivers took No. 3 Frederick Gunn to overtime and won, 4-3.

No. 1 Groton and No. 2 New Hampton were idle, first-round byes in hand, watching it all unfold like the rest of us.

I went 1-for-2 in my Small School picks, which were both upsets. I had Rivers beating Gunn and Tilton beating Millbrook. Hey, nobody's perfect, although I'm pretty close, going 7-for-8 through all three tournaments so far.

That all leaves us with a rematch between Groton and Millbrook, plus a battle between New Hampton and Rivers in Saturday's semifinals. Will there be more upsets? Or will Groton and New Hampton advance for a rematch of last year's title game?

Let's dive into some more predictions.