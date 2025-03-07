Maddie Lahah and No. 5 St. George's will take on No. 1 New Hampton in the semifinals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's time for more predictions.

The quarterfinals have come and gone, featuring lots of offense and a pair of upsets.

You had No. 1 New Hampton riding a big third period to a 4-1 win over No. 8 Frederick Gunn, while No. 2 Rivers exploded for an 8-0 win over No. 7 Mount St. Charles. Meanwhile, No. 5 St. George's dominated in a 5-1 win over No. 4 Lawrence Academy, and No. 6 St. Mark's shut down No. 3 Governor's in a 2-0 win.

That leaves us with New Hampton versus St. George's and an ISL showdown between Rivers and St. Mark's in Saturday's semifinals.

For those keeping track, I went 2-for-4 in my first-round predictions, missing on the two upsets. Not great, but hey, it could have been worse. Sitting at 8-for-12 across the board, I've got no choice but to get back on the horse. These semifinals picks will undoubtedly be 100 percent accurate.

So, who will win come Saturday? Let's dive in.