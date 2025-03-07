Olivia Austen (7) scored the overtime winner in Deerfield's win over Milton Academy in the quarterfinals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've reached the semifinals of the girls Large School tournament.

Just four teams remain after Wednesday's quarterfinal craziness. The Large School bracket featured arguably the most excitement of the three tournaments.

You had No. 1 Thayer outlasting No. 8 St. Paul's, 6-3, in a back-and-forth barn-burner. Meanwhile, No. 2 Deerfield barely escaped No. 7 Milton with a 3-2 comeback win in overtime. No. 5 Tabor scored two unanswered goals in the third to come back against No. 4 Phillips Exeter, 2-1. Lastly, No. 6 Kent forged a comeback with under a minute to go before knocking off No. 3 Berkshire, 2-1, in overtime.

I went 3-for-4 with my first-round predictions, nailing Thayer, Deerfield and Kent's wins. I'm 8-for-12 overall across each tournament. Of course, I'm back for more.

On one end, you've got an ISL battle between Thayer and Tabor. At the other, you've got a Housatonic showdown between Deerfield and Kent.

So, who will win? Let's dive into our predictions.