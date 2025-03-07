New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Large School semifinals?

Avatar photo
By

Olivia Austen
Olivia Austen (7) scored the overtime winner in Deerfield's win over Milton Academy in the quarterfinals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've reached the semifinals of the girls Large School tournament.

Just four teams remain after Wednesday's quarterfinal craziness. The Large School bracket featured arguably the most excitement of the three tournaments.

You had No. 1 Thayer outlasting No. 8 St. Paul's, 6-3, in a back-and-forth barn-burner. Meanwhile, No. 2 Deerfield barely escaped No. 7 Milton with a 3-2 comeback win in overtime. No. 5  Tabor scored two unanswered goals in the third to come back against No. 4 Phillips Exeter, 2-1. Lastly, No. 6 Kent forged a comeback with under a minute to go before knocking off No. 3 Berkshire, 2-1, in overtime.

I went 3-for-4 with my first-round predictions, nailing Thayer, Deerfield and Kent's wins. I'm 8-for-12 overall across each tournament. Of course, I'm back for more.

On one end, you've got an ISL battle between Thayer and Tabor. At the other, you've got a Housatonic showdown between Deerfield and Kent.

So, who will win? Let's dive into our predictions.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maddie Lahah

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Small School semifinals?

It's time for more predictions. The quarterfinals have come and gone, featuring lots of offense and a pair of upsets. You had No. 1 New…
Read More

Predictions: Who will in the NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

Now is when things get really interesting in the NEPSAC boys Small School Tournament. On Wednesday, the top seeds mostly (key word: mostly) took care…
Read More
Olivia Austen

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Large School semifinals?

We've reached the semifinals of the NEPSAC girls Large School tournament. Just four teams remain after Wednesday's quarterfinal craziness. The Large School bracket featured arguably…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter