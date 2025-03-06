New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 semifinals?

Caroline Averill
Caroline Averill and Phillips Andover lost to Williston Northampton, 1-0, in overtime on Feb. 15. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

And then there were four.

Last year, the Elite 8 quarterfinals went all chalk with each of the four seeds winning. This year, that wasn't the case.

You had the top two seeds rolling to high-scoring wins, while the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds pulled off upsets. (We can save the debate of if a fifth seed over a fourth seed is really an upset for another day).

Naturally, it's time for more predictions.

On one side of the card, you've got No. 2 Loomis Chaffee against No. 6 BB&N, who met previously this season in a 4-1 win for Loomis Chaffee. On the other side, you've got No. 1 Williston Northampton against No. 5 Phillips Andover. There's plenty of history between the two as Williston beat Andover in the 2023 championship, the 2024 semifinals and in a 1-0 overtime thriller in February.

PREP BRACKETS: Girls Elite 8 | Girls Large School | Girls Small School | Boys Elite 8 | Boys Large School | Boys Small School

To keep track, I went 3-for-4 in my Elite 8 quarterfinals predictions, and I'm currently 8-for-12 overall across the three tournaments. Not bad, but I can do better. These semifinals predictions are guaranteed to be perfect. (You're supposed to read "guaranteed" in a Charles Barkley voice).

Let's dive in.

