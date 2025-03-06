Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC boys Elite 8 semifinals?

Carter Meyer had a goal and an assist to beat St. Mark's in the quarterfinals. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

There are high expectations when the NEPSAC boys' Elite 8 playoffs begin. They were met on Wednesday.

No. 1 Deerfield held off No. 8 Nobles in a game that essentially came down to a penalty shot. No. 7 Rivers took down No. 2 St. Mark's on the road in a close, back-and-forth battle. No. 3 Dexter Southfield overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat No. 6 Salisbury, 3-2. And then there was No. 4 Cushing pulling away from No. 5 Brunswick, 6-3.

So, how did I do with predictions?

My predictions for the Elite 8 quarterfinals were...meh. While I was right with Deerfield and Cushing, Dexter Southfield and Rivers made me eat my words. Although I must say — my Salisbury pick looked pretty good for two periods. But Rian Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.), Myles Brosnan (Winchester, Mass.), Sean Leetch (Boston, Mass.) and Colin Davis (Canton, Mass.) made sure to change that.

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENTS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

Nevertheless, it's time to move on to the semifinals where there are two fantastic matchups.

Let's dive into some more picks.