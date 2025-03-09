New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC boys championship games?

Avatar photo
By

Dexter Southfield and Cushing have battled twice this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

And then there were six.

Saturday's NEPSAC boys hockey semifinal matchups produced some wild results. In the Elite 8, No. 3 Dexter Southfield dominated No. 7 Rivers for a 6-2 win, while No. 4 Cushing upset No. 1 Deerfield, 4-1.

No. 5 Westminster won a thriller against No. 1 Belmont Hill, taking down the Sextants, 4-3 to advance to the Large School final. Facing the Martlets will be No. 3 Phillips Andover who trounced No. 2 Avon Old Farms 7-0.

In the Small School field, No. 1 Kimball Union beat No. 5 St. George's, 11-0, while No. 2 Berkshire edged out No. 3 Holderness, 3-1.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday:

  • Large School: Phillips Andover vs. Westminster | Noon | UConn
  • Small School: Kimball Union vs. Berkshire | 2 p.m. | UConn
  • Elite 8: Dexter Southfield vs. Cushing | 4 p.m. | UConn

This means one thing: my championship picks. I infamously went 0-for-3 last season on championship day. It's time to redeem myself.

How am I doing this year?

Overall, I'm 11-for-18 which is...meh. I've done well in the Elite 8 and Small School fields, going 4-for-6 in both. But the Large School has been full of surprises, as I'm 3-for-6.

Let's dive in.

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENTS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Lindsay Stepnowski

Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC girls championships?

It's all come down to this. Just six teams are left standing after Saturday's NEPSAC girls semifinals, which featured some big upsets and exciting results.…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC boys championship games?

And then there were six. Saturday's NEPSAC boys hockey semifinal matchups produced some wild results. In the Elite 8, No. 3 Dexter Southfield dominated No.…
Read More
Dominique Reiher

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The Patsy Odden Large School Tournament bracket is out. Thayer is the No. 1 seed after going 19-5-2 during the regular season, while Deerfield (17-6-2)…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter