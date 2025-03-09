Dexter Southfield and Cushing have battled twice this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

And then there were six.

Saturday's NEPSAC boys hockey semifinal matchups produced some wild results. In the Elite 8, No. 3 Dexter Southfield dominated No. 7 Rivers for a 6-2 win, while No. 4 Cushing upset No. 1 Deerfield, 4-1.

No. 5 Westminster won a thriller against No. 1 Belmont Hill, taking down the Sextants, 4-3 to advance to the Large School final. Facing the Martlets will be No. 3 Phillips Andover who trounced No. 2 Avon Old Farms 7-0.

In the Small School field, No. 1 Kimball Union beat No. 5 St. George's, 11-0, while No. 2 Berkshire edged out No. 3 Holderness, 3-1.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday:

Large School: Phillips Andover vs. Westminster | Noon | UConn

Small School: Kimball Union vs. Berkshire | 2 p.m. | UConn

Elite 8: Dexter Southfield vs. Cushing | 4 p.m. | UConn

This means one thing: my championship picks. I infamously went 0-for-3 last season on championship day. It's time to redeem myself.

How am I doing this year?

Overall, I'm 11-for-18 which is...meh. I've done well in the Elite 8 and Small School fields, going 4-for-6 in both. But the Large School has been full of surprises, as I'm 3-for-6.

Let's dive in.

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENTS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School