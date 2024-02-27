Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals?

Lindsay Morin leads Rivers in both goals and points this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's time for some predictions.

As we all know, playoff hockey is as predictable as it gets.

This is my first foray into the whirlwind week-long spring that is the NEPSAC playoffs, and I can't wait to be 100 percent correct with my picks.

Remember, if I don't pick your team, you should take it personally. I say all of that sarcastically, of course. It's all in good fun.

The Small School quarterfinals, which begin Wednesday, are especially interesting to me. No. 1 Groton and No. 2 New Hampton are the favorites in the bracket, awaiting Wednesday's winners. But the quarterfinals could see some big upsets just as easily as the higher seeds could take care of business.

Let's dive in.