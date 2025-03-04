It’s time for some predictions.
The 2025 NEPSAC girls Small School tournaments kick off on Wednesday. No. 1 New Hampton is shooting for their third title in a row.
For those keeping score at home, I came out firing in my debut NEPSAC tournament predictions last season. I went a perfect 7-for-7 with the Elite 8, 4-for-5 in the Large School tournament and 3-for-5 with the Small School bracket, making for 14-for-17.
Should be nothing to it again, right?
Wrong. Playoff hockey is unpredictable, especially in one-game, win-or-go-home scenarios. Upsets always happen, but which matchups will provide them? Will it all go chalk?
Let's get into the predictions for the Small School quarterfinals.