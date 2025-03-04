CJ Watroba leads Kimball Union in points with 39. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When Wednesday comes, the New England boys prep Small School Tournament will begin with quarterfinal matchups.

The field is as strong as it's been in a while, especially at the top. At different points of the season, the top five teams had legitimate cases for the Elite 8.

As I write this on Tuesday, teams prepare for their matchup on Wednesday night. But my focus is on making accurate predictions.

My record through the quarterfinals and semis last year was 13-5 but I turned in a 0-3 performance on championship day. I'll keep it short: I found a new genie to use this season after I was given horrible advice when it mattered most last year.

It's a new tournament. Let's dive in.

