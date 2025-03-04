New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Small School quarterfinal games?

Avatar photo
By

CJ Watroba leads Kimball Union in points with 39. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When Wednesday comes, the New England boys prep Small School Tournament will begin with quarterfinal matchups.

The field is as strong as it's been in a while, especially at the top. At different points of the season, the top five teams had legitimate cases for the Elite 8.

As I write this on Tuesday, teams prepare for their matchup on Wednesday night. But my focus is on making accurate predictions.

My record through the quarterfinals and semis last year was 13-5 but I turned in a 0-3 performance on championship day. I'll keep it short: I found a new genie to use this season after I was given horrible advice when it mattered most last year.

It's a new tournament. Let's dive in.

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENTS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kayla Rice

Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC girls Small School quarterfinals?

It’s time for some predictions. The 2025 NEPSAC girls Small School tournament kicks off on Wednesday. No. 1 New Hampton is shooting for its third…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Small School quarterfinal games?

When Wednesday comes, the New England boys prep Small School Tournament will begin with quarterfinal matchups. The field is as strong as it's been in…
Read More

Upset index: Which D-3 conference tourney exits were the loudest?

The opening rounds of Division 3 tournaments in New England could be looked at in two ways – a weekend of surprises or a weekend…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter