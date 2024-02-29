Sean Leetch celebrates scoring in Dexter's quarterfinal win over Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Going into the NEPSAC boys playoffs, the Large School field looked to be the most difficult to predict. All eight teams were legitimate contenders.

Well, through the quarterfinals, that's held.

Three of the four matchups were upsets, with No. 8 Berkshire taking down No. 1 Nobles, No. 7 Phillips Andover beating No. 2 Lawrence Academy and No. 5 Kent getting a win over No. 4 Deerfield.

Props to me for picking two of those. I didn't, however, select Andover beating Lawrence Academy, 6-2. That was a bit of a shock. I also picked Belmont Hill to beat Dexter Southfield. And while the Sextants held 2-0 and 3-2 leads, Dexter stormed back to win, 6-3.

So I went 2-for-4 on my Large School picks. Overall, I went 9-for-12 across all three playoff fields. Not to brag but...I have a pretty good handle on the future.

Let's dive into the two Large School semifinal matchups.