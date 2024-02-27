Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals?

With the NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals starting Wednesday, that means it's time for some predictions.
I want to remind everyone that I went 13-8 on my NEPSAC boys hockey predictions last season and I'm a believer in constant improvement. So this time around, I'm destined to get all my picks right.
If I pick against your team, you might as well not even show up.
I'm kidding, of course.
This Elite 8 field is difficult to predict. Upsets always happen, but which matchups will provide them? Which upsets will go chalk? The No. 5 to No. 8 seeds in this tournament are very strong teams that could easily pull out a win on Wednesday.
Let's dive into my predictions.