Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals?

Andrew Pitts and Avon Old Farms begin Elite 8 action this Wednesday. (Evan Sayles/Avon Old Farms)

With the NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals starting Wednesday, that means it's time for some predictions.

I want to remind everyone that I went 13-8 on my NEPSAC boys hockey predictions last season and I'm a believer in constant improvement. So this time around, I'm destined to get all my picks right.

If I pick against your team, you might as well not even show up.

I'm kidding, of course.

This Elite 8 field is difficult to predict. Upsets always happen, but which matchups will provide them? Which upsets will go chalk? The No. 5 to No. 8 seeds in this tournament are very strong teams that could easily pull out a win on Wednesday.

Let's dive into my predictions.