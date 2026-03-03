Dominic Somma is a senior defenseman for Berkshire. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2026 New England boys prep Small School tournament is the most top-heavy of the three brackets.

That doesn't mean there won't be upsets.

Come Wednesday, the quarterfinals will get underway. No. 1 Holderness will take on No. 8 Pomfret, No. 2 Winchendon will host No. 7 New Hampton, No. 3 Canterbury will face No. 6 St. George's and No. 4 Rivers clashes with No. 5 Berkshire.

I love doing predictions. I went 13-8 throughout the three rounds and three tournaments last season, redeeming myself with a 2-1 record on championship day. I've gone 13-8 the last two seasons.

Here's to hoping I can get to 14 or 15 correct selections this season.

Let's dive in.