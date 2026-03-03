Cushing's Chase Warsofsky had a big second half. (Gary Fournier/Cushing)

The 2026 New England boys prep hockey Large School tournament looks to be the most volatile. No results would shock me — especially in the quarterfinals.

Those quarterfinal games will be played on Wednesday.

No. 1 Tabor hosts No. 8 Choate, No. 2 Cushing takes on No. 7 Deerfield, No. 3 Phillips Andover faces No. 6 St. Paul's and No. 4 Brunswick will meet halfway to play No. 5 Thayer.

The predictions are always one of the most fun parts of the postseason. I went 13-8 throughout the three rounds and three tournaments last season. I had the same record the year before, too.

That was then. You only care about what's to come, and rightfully so.

Let's dive in.