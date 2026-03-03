Tyler Roccas is a leader on defense for Salisbury. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Let the fun begin. May the best team win.

The New England boys prep hockey Elite 8 tournament gets underway with quarterfinal action on Wednesday.

No. 1 Dexter Southfield hosts No. 8 Avon Old Farms, No. 2 St. Mark's takes on rival No. 7 Belmont Hill, No. 3 Salisbury clashes with No. 6 Kimball Union and No. 4 St. Sebastian's faces No. 5 Hotchkiss.

That's quite the field.

We've broken down each team in a separate story. But before the puck drops on all four games, there's only one thing left to do: make predictions.

I went 13-8 last season across the Elite 8, Large School and Small School fields, and put up the same record the year before. I'm hoping to boost those numbers this year.

Let's dive into my predictions.