New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win in 2026 NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals?

Avatar photo
By

Tyler Roccas is a leader on defense for Salisbury. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Let the fun begin. May the best team win.

The New England boys prep hockey Elite 8 tournament gets underway with quarterfinal action on Wednesday.

No. 1 Dexter Southfield hosts No. 8 Avon Old Farms, No. 2 St. Mark's takes on rival No. 7 Belmont Hill, No. 3 Salisbury clashes with No. 6 Kimball Union and No. 4 St. Sebastian's faces No. 5 Hotchkiss.

That's quite the field.

We've broken down each team in a separate story. But before the puck drops on all four games, there's only one thing left to do: make predictions.

I went 13-8 last season across the Elite 8, Large School and Small School fields, and put up the same record the year before. I'm hoping to boost those numbers this year.

Let's dive into my predictions.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Predictions: Who will win in 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School quarterfinals?

The 2026 New England boys prep Small School tournament is the most top-heavy of the three brackets. That doesn't mean there won't be upsets. Come…
Read More
Maddy Call is one fo the top scorers in prep this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Predictions: Who will win the 2026 NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Here comes the fun part: predictions. The NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals kick off on Wednesday. There's plenty of intrigue with each matchup. There will…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School quarterfinals?

The 2026 New England boys prep hockey Large School tournament looks to be the most volatile. No results would shock me — especially in the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter