New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Predictions: Who will win in 2025 NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Avatar photo
By

Renee Bishop

Who doesn't love some predictions?

The 2025 NEPSAC girls Large School tournament kicks off on Wednesday. There will be a new winner this season with defending champion BB&N off to the Elite 8.

For those keeping score at home, I came out firing in my debut NEPSAC tournament predictions last season. I went a perfect 7-for-7 with the Elite 8, 4-for-5 in the Large School tournament and 3-for-5 with the Small School bracket, making for 14-for-17.

Should be pretty easy again, right?

Wrong. Playoff hockey is unpredictable, especially in one-game, win-or-go-home scenarios. Upsets always happen, but which matchups will provide them? Will it all go chalk?

Let's get into the predictions for the Large School quarterfinals.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Upset index: Which D-3 conference tourney exits were the loudest?

The opening rounds of Division 3 tournaments in New England could be looked at in two ways – a weekend of surprises or a weekend…
Read More
Renee Bishop

Predictions: Who will win in 2025 NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Who doesn't love some predictions? The 2025 NEPSAC girls Large School tournament kicks off on Wednesday. There will be a new winner this season with…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Large School quarterfinal games?

The New England boys prep Large School Tournament begins on Wednesday with quarterfinal games. While all eight teams prepare with film and practice between now…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter