Emi Biotti and BB&N tied Dexter, 3-3, in the season-opener. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Now it's time for the fun part: predictions.

The girls Elite 8 begins on Wednesday. Nobles is gunning for a second straight title. Meanwhile, Williston is going for third title in four years and a fourth trip to the championship.

I was perfect in my Elite 8 predictions last season, so naturally, I'm gonna bat 1.000 again, right? (Sorry to cross sports).

For those keeping score at home, I came out firing in my first foray into NEPSAC tournament predictions in 2024. I went a perfect 7-for-7 with the Elite 8, 4-for-5 in the Large School tournament and 3-for-5 with the Small School bracket, making for 14-for-17.

This year's bracket is not short on contenders. I could just as easily see a bunch of upsets as I could see the quarterfinals going chalk.

So what'll it be? Let's get into the predictions.