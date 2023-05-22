New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Predictions: Who will move on from Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40?

Kiernan Poulin had a strong showing in the Final 40. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival has come to a close after two straight, action-packed weekends.

The first weekend featured roughly 80 players in each of the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth years. The raters widdled the crew from 80 to 40 for the second weekend, played at Lovell Arena.

So, what now?

Players will be selected from each birth year to participate in USA Hockey's Select 15, 16 or 17 Camp during the summer in Amherst, N.Y. I made my picks based on the numbers for each birth year, which are as follows: 

2006: Nine forwards, five defensemen and one goalie 
2007: Seven forwards, four defensemen and one goalie 
2008: 10 forwards, five defensemen and two goalies 

While I don't decide who goes, I thought it'd be a fun exercise to make my own selections to send to camp. The official picks are slated to come out early this week. When they're live, we'll have them here.

Let's dive in.

